Woman goes into labor during Pink concert at Fenway, walks to hospital and gives birth

BOSTON - A Pink fan from New York welcomed a baby boy after going into labor during the singer's concert at Fenway on August 1.

Angela Mercer, her sister-in-law and her mother traveled from Albany for the concert to celebrate her mother's birthday. Shortly after arriving for the show, Mercer, who was 31 weeks pregnant, started having contractions. She called her doctor, who told her to get to a hospital.

Due to all the traffic from the concert, Mercer and her family were unable to get a ride so they decided to walk to Brigham and Women's from Fenway, still wearing their concert outfits. At BWH, Mercer gave birth to her son, who she named Aycen Hart. He ended up being born on his grandmother's birthday.

"My husband Ace and I are so incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women's Hospital! The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging. We are sincerely appreciative," said Mercer in a statement.

While Mercer and her family missed the concert, they said they ended receiving the greatest gift of all.