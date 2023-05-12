Watch CBS News
MBTA Police looking into incident involving Amtrak workers at Readville station in Hyde Park

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Several police officers were called to the Readville MBTA commuter rail station in Hyde Park Friday morning for an incident involving Amtrak workers.

It's not clear yet exactly what happened.

"This is involving all AMTRAK equipment and employees. We are looking into to it," a Transit Police spokesperson told WBZ-TV.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

