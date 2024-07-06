Amtrak cancels service between New York City, Boston on Saturday

Amtrak, NJ Transit unveil plan to fix service disruptions Amtrak, NJ Transit unveil plan to fix service disruptions 02:25

NEW YORK — Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day, the rail service announced Saturday afternoon.

The service disruption was due to a malfunctioning circuit breaker that was causing a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut.

Amtrak said it would provide an update on the suspension on its website in a message that was posted at 3:30 p.m.

Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day, the rail service said.

Amtrak will also waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservations.

Service suspension comes in wake of Amtrak woes in New York, New Jersey

It's been a rough start to the summer for Amtrak along its Northeast Corridor. The rail service has accepted responsibility for numerous service delays and suspensions that plagued commuters using Amtrak and NJ Transit trains in June.

Some of those issues were blamed on overhead wire and power problems, as well as disabled trains.

Back in May, a power outage brought Amtrak and NJ Transit trains to a halt for hours during the evening rush hour commute.

Amtrak and NJ Transit have vowed to work together to fix problems, with a focus on Amtrak infrastructure.

"We understand the impact the recent events had on both Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT customers and their families, and we share their frustration," Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said in a statement. "It's vital we work with NJ TRANSIT to identify the root cause of these disruptions and return to on-time service and the quality experience customers expect."