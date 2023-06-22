Amber Alert issued for Cortana Goncalves after alleged kidnapping in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Massachusetts State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves, who they say was kidnapped by her non-custodial biological mother in Springfield.
State Police said 32-year-old Brandee Arnold kidnapped the young girl during a family gathering Thursday morning.
According to police, Arnold has previously made suicidal and homicidal statements and there is "urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child."
Arnold and Goncalves may be traveling in a 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts plates 3SCG24, police said.
State Police said Arnold's last known location was on the Mass Pike in Blandford around 9:30 a.m.
Anyone who sees the girl or Arnold is asked to call 911 immediately.
