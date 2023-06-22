Amber Alert issued for Cortana Goncalves after alleged kidnapping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Massachusetts State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves, who they say was kidnapped by her non-custodial biological mother in Springfield.

State Police said 32-year-old Brandee Arnold kidnapped the young girl during a family gathering Thursday morning.

Police issued an Amber Alert in Springfield on Thursday. Massachusetts State Police

According to police, Arnold has previously made suicidal and homicidal statements and there is "urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child."

Arnold and Goncalves may be traveling in a 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts plates 3SCG24, police said.

A car believed to be involved in a Springfield kidnapping that prompted an Amber Alert. Massachusetts State Police

State Police said Arnold's last known location was on the Mass Pike in Blandford around 9:30 a.m.

Anyone who sees the girl or Arnold is asked to call 911 immediately.