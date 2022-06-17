Amber Alert issued for 2 children from Somersworth, New Hampshire

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning for two missing children from Somersworth who were allegedly abducted by their biological mother.

Police said 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and her 8-year-old brother Chance were reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

They were last seen at their home at Colonial Village Park in Somersworth where they live with their grandmother.

Investigators say their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols, took them out of the house through a window. Alaina Wilson's phone was left on her bed.

Police believe all three are in a gray, 4-door, 2009 Honda Civic with a Maine veteran license plate 2827A. They said Nichols took the car from a relative in Maine and that it was seen at a school event in Somersworth Thursday.

Investigators released photos of Nichols and the children and these descriptions:

Alaina is white, about 5-feet-2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 96 pounds.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and her 8-year-old brother Chance. Somersworth, NH Police

Chance is white, about 4-feet-6 to 4-feet-10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 68 pounds.

Nichols is white, 5-feet-1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 125 pounds.

Kaileigh Nichols Somersworth, NH Police

"Kaileigh Nichols suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues," State Police said in the alert.

Anyone who sees them should call Somersworth Police at (603) 692-3131 immediately.