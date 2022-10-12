Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families in Connecticut trial

Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion Alex Jones ordered by jury to pay nearly $1 billion for Sandy Hook lies 05:36

Alex Jones was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a defamation case for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. The Connecticut jury found Jones liable for $965 million, with amounts reaching as high as $120 million for a single person.

Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. The six-person jury was tasked with determining how much the Infowars show host should pay to 15 plaintiffs — including the families and an FBI agent — for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.

The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.

Jones has bashed the trial as a "kangaroo court," described it as an affront to free speech rights, and called the judge a "tyrant." His lawyer told the jury that any damages awarded should be minimal.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Getty Images

The Sandy Hook families and former FBI agent William Aldenberg said they have been confronted and harassed for years by people who believed Jones' false claim that the shooting was staged by crisis actors as part of a plot to take away people's guns.

Some said strangers have videotaped them and their surviving children. They've also endured death threats, and been subjected to abusive comments on social media. Some families have moved out of Newtown to avoid harassment. They accused Jones of causing them emotional and psychological harm.

Jones also has been found liable by default in two similar lawsuits over the hoax lies in his hometown of Austin, Texas, where a jury in one of the trials ordered Jones in August to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed. A third trial in Texas is expected to begin near the end of the year.

In August, economist Bernard Pettingill, who was hired by the Texas plaintiffs to study Jones' net worth, testified that Jones and his company are worth up to $270 million. Pettingill said records show that Jones withdrew $62 million for himself in 2021, when default judgments were issued in lawsuits against him.

"That number represents, in my opinion, a value of a net worth," Pettingill said. "He's got money put in a bank account somewhere."

The money that flows into Jones' companies eventually funnels its way to him, said Pettingill, who added that he has testified in approximately 1,500 cases during his career. Jones had told jurors earlier that week that any award over $2 million would "sink us."

When Jones faced the Texas jury and testified under oath, he toned down his rhetoric. He said he realized the hoax lies were irresponsible and the school shooting was "100% real."