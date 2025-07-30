Patriots reportedly sign former Boston College center Alec Lindstrom

The New England Patriots are bringing in a local kid for more depth along the offensive line, reportedly signing former Boston College center Alec Lindstrom.

Lindstrom was on the field for Wednesday's training camp practice in Foxboro, with James Larsen of Pro Football Network the first to report the move Wednesday morning. The signing comes after Patriots veteran center Garrett Bradbury appeared to suffer a leg injury during Tuesday's practice.

Bradbury wasn't spotted on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice. Rookie Jared Wilson has also been rotating between guard and center for New England this summer.

Who is Alec Lindstrom?

The 27-year-old Lindstrom is from Dudley and went to Shepherd Hill Regional High School before he played his college ball at Boston College. Lindstrom was the starting center of the Eagles by his sophomore season, and went on to earn All-ACC honors three times while at The Heights, including first-team accolades in both 2020 and 2021.

Lindstrom went undrafted in 2022 but signed with Dallas, and eventually landed on the Cowboys practice squad. He joined the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in 2024, and was the team's starting center last season -- his second stint with the franchise.

Lindstrom has also had stints with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets in the NFL. He played in one game on special teams for New York during the 2024 season before he was waived in November, and rejoined the Showboats the following February.

Lindstrom is looking to join his older brother, Chris, in the NFL. The older Lindstrom was drafted 14th overall by the Falcons in 2019 out of Boston College, and has been named to three Pro Bowls over his six-year career as Atlanta's starting right guard.