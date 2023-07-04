4th of July crowds head to Esplanade bracing for thunderstorms

BOSTON – Crowds hoping to celebrate the 4th of July at the Charles River Esplanade are bracing for the celebration to be interrupted by thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Gates open Tuesday at noon, the Boston Pops are slated to perform at 8 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Storms are likely to fire off earlier in the day. Rumbles should begin in the late morning and they'll become progressively more scattered through the early afternoon.

These storms will likely produce some heavier rain fall rates, lightning strikes, and possible damaging wind.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year. Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart told reporters there is a contingency plan if the event is rained out. The Pops recorded their dress rehearsal performance Monday night.

Rainouts have been extremely rare for the event. Lockhart said this is his 28th performance and he has only endured one rainout.

During a security briefing Tuesday morning, Massachusetts State Police Lt. Col. John Mawn said people are encouraged to bring ponchos, umbrellas, and other methods of keeping dry. Tents and canopies with no sides are allowed at the event.

"We expect this will all blow out of the way by the time the concert starts," Mawn said. "This is Boston. It's a little bit of rain. We've dealt with this before so come on down and have a good time."

Mawn said police have an evacuation plan in the event that severe weather rolls through.