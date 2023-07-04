Watch CBS News
Local News

4th of July crowds head to Esplanade bracing for thunderstorms

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

4th of July crowds head to Esplanade bracing for thunderstorms
4th of July crowds head to Esplanade bracing for thunderstorms 02:39

BOSTON – Crowds hoping to celebrate the 4th of July at the Charles River Esplanade are bracing for the celebration to be interrupted by thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Gates open Tuesday at noon, the Boston Pops are slated to perform at 8 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Storms are likely to fire off earlier in the day. Rumbles should begin in the late morning and they'll become progressively more scattered through the early afternoon.

These storms will likely produce some heavier rain fall rates, lightning strikes, and possible damaging wind.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year. Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart told reporters there is a contingency plan if the event is rained out. The Pops recorded their dress rehearsal performance Monday night.

Rainouts have been extremely rare for the event. Lockhart said this is his 28th performance and he has only endured one rainout.

During a security briefing Tuesday morning, Massachusetts State Police Lt. Col. John Mawn said people are encouraged to bring ponchos, umbrellas, and other methods of keeping dry. Tents and canopies with no sides are allowed at the event.

"We expect this will all blow out of the way by the time the concert starts," Mawn said. "This is Boston. It's a little bit of rain. We've dealt with this before so come on down and have a good time."

Mawn said police have an evacuation plan in the event that severe weather rolls through.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.