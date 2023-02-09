3 people found shot to death in Andover home
ANDOVER - Three people were found dead in a home in Andover early Thursday morning
Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said police received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. When they arrived at the house on Porter Road they found three people dead from gunshot wounds. Tucker said all three were related, but he would not elaborate.
"There is no danger to anyone in the public," Tucker told reporters, adding that the scene is "contained."
Police have been at the house for a few hours and closed off part of the street.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.