3 people found shot to death in Andover home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ANDOVER - Three people were found dead in a home in Andover early Thursday morning

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said police received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. When they arrived at the house on Porter Road they found three people dead from gunshot wounds. Tucker said all three were related, but he would not elaborate. 

"There is no danger to anyone in the public," Tucker told reporters, adding that the scene is "contained."

Three people were found dead in this home on Porter Road in Andover early Thursday morning, police said. CBS Boston

Police have been at the house for a few hours and closed off part of the street.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

