2 police officers killed, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol, Conn. shooting

2 officers killed, 1 hurt in Bristol, Conn. 2 officers killed, 1 hurt in Bristol, Conn. 01:05

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Connecticut State Police say two officers were killed and one was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight in Bristol.

"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," the department tweeted.

UPDATE: 2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

The scene is a residential area, about a mile and a half from the ESPN headquarters.

Crews from our sister station say they saw a SWAT team surrounding a home Wednesday night with guns drawn. It's unclear how the house is connected to the shooting, or if anyone other than the officers was shot.

I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two @BristolCTPolice officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in the town. (1/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 13, 2022

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half staff in the officers' honor.

"The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers," he said in a statement. "I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I've directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can."

Stick with CBS2 for more on this developing story.