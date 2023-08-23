2 suspects in custody after fatal stabbing at Lynn convenience store

LYNN - Two suspects are in custody after a person was stabbed to death at convenience store in Lynn Tuesday evening.

Police said the victim was stabbed at the Alpha Convenience Store in Freeman Square at about 6 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later at Salem Hospital.

Police investigate stabbing at Alpha Convenience Store in Lynn CBS Boston

Investigators believe it started as a fight between customers inside the store and there is no threat to the general public.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's Office, and Lynn Police.