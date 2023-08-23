Watch CBS News
2 suspects in custody after fatal stabbing at Lynn convenience store

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LYNN - Two suspects are in custody after a person was stabbed to death at convenience store in Lynn Tuesday evening. 

Police said the victim was stabbed at the Alpha Convenience Store in Freeman Square at about 6 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later at Salem Hospital. 

Investigators believe it started as a fight between customers inside the store and there is no threat to the general public. 

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's Office, and Lynn Police.   

First published on August 22, 2023 / 9:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

