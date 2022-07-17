Watch CBS News
Local News

2 residents transported from house fire in Hyde Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Two Boston residents needed to be transported after a house fire on Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Norton Street in Hyde Park around 7:10 a.m. 

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the multi-family home when crews arrived. The fire spread from the first and second floors to the roof, the fire department said. 

It took about an hour for the heavy flames to be knocked down. 

A total of seven residents were displaced and about $500,000 was done in damages. 

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 9:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.