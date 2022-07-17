2 residents transported from house fire in Hyde Park

BOSTON -- Two Boston residents needed to be transported after a house fire on Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Norton Street in Hyde Park around 7:10 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the multi-family home when crews arrived. The fire spread from the first and second floors to the roof, the fire department said.

It took about an hour for the heavy flames to be knocked down.

A total of seven residents were displaced and about $500,000 was done in damages.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.