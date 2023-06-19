2 injured, including teen, after car crashes through fence at Rise Cannabis in Chelsea

2 injured, including teen, after car crashes through fence in Chelsea

CHELSEA - Two people, including a teenage girl, were injured after a car crashed through a fence at a marijuana dispensary in Chelsea Sunday night.

It happened on Beacham Street, where police said a girl struck a 14-year-old girl before going through the fence at Rise Cannabis.

The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver was also taken to the hospital and a source told WBZ TV that they're in custody.