2 injured, including teen, after car crashes through fence at Rise Cannabis in Chelsea

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHELSEA - Two people, including a teenage girl, were injured after a car crashed through a fence at a marijuana dispensary in Chelsea Sunday night.

It happened on Beacham Street, where police said a girl struck a 14-year-old girl before going through the fence at Rise Cannabis.

The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver was also taken to the hospital and a source told WBZ TV that they're in custody.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 10:43 PM

