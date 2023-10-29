15 hurt, 2 critically in mass shooting at Halloween party on Chicago's West Side 15 hurt, 2 critically in mass shooting at Halloween party on Chicago's West Side 01:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after multiple people were hospitalized following a mass shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

It's the second mass shooting of the weekend. This one happening just after 1 a.m. near Pulaski and 13th Street in North Lawndale.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, at least 15 people were hurt. The Chicago Fire Department said they've transported at least seven people to area hospitals. At one point, a person was being taken away on a stretcher.

Police said the offender was captured a short distance away and placed into custody. A handgun was recovered.

A witness in the front of the building says a fight broke out in the back at a Halloween party there. Things quickly escalated when one man was rejected entry at the door following the DJ's announcement the party was coming to an end.

"They told him he couldn't come in, and he must have gone to his car and come back and started shooting," said Andre Williams.

The ages of the victims range from 26 to 53. Two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Thirteen others are in good condition.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is the second mass shooting of the weekend. On Saturday morning, a woman was left critically hurt, and three men were also wounded after leaving a gathering near Hanson Park on the city's West Side.

No arrests were made in that shooting.