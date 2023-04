TOWNSEND - One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a house early Saturday morning in Townsend.

Townsend Fire-EMS on scene of a MVA across from fire Headquarters. One patient has been transported, please avoid the area. Patriot Regional Emergency Communications Townsend Police Department Posted by Townsend Fire-EMS Department on Saturday, April 22, 2023

Firefighters said the crash happened across from their headquarters. One person was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

No word on what caused the crash.