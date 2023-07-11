Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, moreget the free app
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here here.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products and more at Black Friday-like prices. There will even be deals on gift cards.
To help you save the most money this year, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals on the products you care about the most -- top-rated finds from Apple, iRobot, Samsung, KitchenAid, Crest and more reader-loved brands. None of the deals we're sharing here are junk: Everything we recommend at CBS Essentials rates 4 stars or higher with Amazon reviewers. We're even tracking the top deals at competing retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
Save up to $300 on the Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the top smartphones of 2023 -- and Amazon is offering a killer deal on the smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. If you're ready to upgrade your phone, take advantage of this hot Amazon Prime Day deal while you can.
The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Not sure if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right for you? Check out our hands-on review of the smartphone, or take a look at how the S23 Ultra stacks up against the iPhone 14 Pro.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $950 with Prime (reduced from $1,200)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,080 with Prime (reduced from $1,380)
Get the best price on the Apple Watch ever this Amazon Prime Day
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup. It features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, but Amazon has never priced the Apple Watch as low as $280, which it has done during Amazon Prime Day for Amazon Prime members.
If you're been thinking about a new Apple Watch, this is your likely best chance to get the best deal on this model, period.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)
Attention coffee lovers! Save big on a Keurig K-Express during Amazon Prime Day
Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of it's huge Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.
This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.
Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)
Get the Apple iPad 10 at its best price of 2023: $380
The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup, the iPad 10th generation, is $50 off now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. This is the perfect tablet to buy for yourself or a loved one for back-to-school season or for everyday streaming and reading.
This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your summer vacation without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular models are also available.
Apple iPad 10, $380 with Prime (regularly $449)
Prime Day is a great time to shop for Apple AirTags
If you're someone who is constantly losing your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods, you need a set of Apple AirTags. They're also excellent for tracking lost luggage during your summer travels.
These helpful devices don't go on sale too often. That's why you won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day deal. Hurry over to Amazon now to snag a set of Apple AirTags while you can.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $88 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon during Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day is officially on!
It's now midnight in the Pacific Time Zone, which means Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially on! We'll be here live blogging the best deals throughout the day. In the meantime, tap the button below to head straight to the deals.
If you don't own a robot vacuum yet, you should buy one during Amazon Prime Day
If you're still using an old-fashioned upright vacuum to clean your home, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a top-rated robot vacuum. They connect to your smartphone and can be programmed to patrol your home at regular intervals, intelligently avoiding toys and other small items, and reaching under furniture where regular vacuums struggle to reach.
Not sure which robot vacuum to pick? Our favorite model is the iRobot Roomba j7+. It's the best robot vacuum for pet owners, and it's already on sale, just hours before Amazon Prime Day. (For a less expensive option, check out this best selling Shark robot vacuum -- it's on sale too.)
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: Our favorite for pet owners
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties itself into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
The current price of $649 is a good deal, but you may want to bookmark this page and come back when Prime Day officially starts -- this robot vacuum deal could get even better. (Fingers crossed!)
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum with cleaning station, $649 (reduced from $800)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is just $199 ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users -- and right now it's on sale for an ultra-low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The smartwatch features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology. The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)
Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is available in five colors. Rated 4.6 stars.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $199 (reduced from $270)
Competing Prime Day deal: Our readers are crazy for this $190 patio furniture set at Walmart
Upgrading your outdoor living space this summer? You might want to start at Walmart, not Amazon, because we found a really fantastic Walmart Plus Week deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best selling patio deal of 2023 by far.
Right now you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in black, navy. turquoise, gray and red.
"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."
"I love this set!" says another Walmart reviewer. "It's actually nicer in person than in the picture."
Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
The best competing Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy and more stores
Amazon Prime Day is such a big event that other major retailers are offering their own competing sales. Walmart Plus Week kicked off earlier today, with Walmart+ members getting early access to some deep discounts on tech and more.
Check out our coverage of Prime Day sales at these other retailers, including our top deal picks:
Early Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price of 2023
Apple AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023, especially with our readers. If you've been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $199, their lowest price of the year.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)
Last chance to get in on Amazon's best gift card deal: Spend $50, get $5 in free money
Amazon's best Prime Day gift card deal is on -- but it ends tonight, before Prime Day officially starts. First-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on Amazon e-gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.
Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 bonus credit
Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: Reload $100, get a $12 bonus credit
Prime Day starts in a few hours. Here's how to prepare
To get the most out of tomorrow's Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime members get free two-day shipping, access to a huge library of titles on Prime Video and, of course, get access to Prime member-only deals.
If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, now's the best time to join. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, so you can take full advantage of this week's Prime Day sale without having to pay. After your free trial, Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month (less for students and EBT card holders) or $139 per year.
Tap the button below to get started with Amazon Prime.