Funeral today for Bristol Police Lt. Dustin Demonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy shot and killed responding to fake 911 call
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A funeral will be held today for two Bristol police officers shot and killed last week in the line of duty.
The service is expected to get underway at 11 a.m. Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.
Watch streaming live on CBS News New York, and see live updates below for the latest.
Posthumous promotions
The fallen officers both received posthumous promotions Thursday ahead of their joint funeral.
Dustin Demonte, 35, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Alex Hamzy, 34, went from officer to sergeant.
A third officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, was also wounded in the attack. He was treated and released from the hospital the next day.
A deadly ambush
Connecticut state police said the officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between brothers. When they arrived, they were ambushed.
Police said Sgt. Hamzy died at the scene. The eight-year veteran leaves behind a wife, Katie.
Lt. Demonte later died at the hospital. He was married to wife Laurie and had two children with another on the way.
Police said Officer Iurato shot and killed one suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, and wounded his brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher.
