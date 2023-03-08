2024 presidential candidates: Who's running, who's out and who to watch

2024 presidential candidates: Who's running, who's out and who to watchget the free app
Washington — The 2024 presidential campaign is heating up by the week, as more candidates jump in and others bow out.
Three Republicans so far have launched their campaigns for the party's nomination, while potential Democratic candidates remain in the wings in anticipation of a reelection bid from President Biden.
The field of GOP presidential hopefuls is expected to grow as campaign season revs up, but with the first presidential primary still nearly a year away, a lot can change before voters head to the polls.
Here is the current field of candidates and those who may enter the race.
The incumbent
President Biden
Mr. Biden has said it's his "intention" to run for reelection, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden told The Associated Press that her husband has "not finished what he's started." However, Mr. Biden has yet to make a campaign official.
Still, the president has spent the weeks after his Feb. 7 State of the Union address on the road touting the accomplishments of his administration and drawing distinctions from Republicans, knocking them for their positions on Medicare and Social Security.
An announcement by Mr. Biden would come as a special counsel is investigating documents marked classified discovered at his former office at a think tank and his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Republican candidates
Donald Trump
Trump was the first candidate to formally announce a 2024 presidential run, launching his campaign in a November speech from Mar-a-Lago, his South Florida resort. Since then, Trump has spent little time on the campaign trail but ramped up his travel in recent weeks with visits to Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states on the GOP primary calendar.
Considered to be the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, Trump delivered the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 4 after winning its straw poll of attendees.
While Trump maintains popularity within the party, his legal troubles loom large over his candidacy. In addition to two Justice Department investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith — one into his handling of documents marked classified discovered at Mar-a-Lago, and the second into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — there are ongoing probes from local prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, and the district attorney in Manhattan.
Still, Trump told reporters at CPAC that an indictment would not deter him from seeking the presidency.
"I wouldn't even think about leaving," the former president said when asked whether he would stay in the race if charged.
Nikki Haley
Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, joined the race for the Republican presidential nomination in mid-February, becoming the first challenger to her former boss.
In her pitch to voters, Haley, 51, has characterized herself as part of a new generation of Republican leadership and proposed mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 — a subtle jab at Trump, who is 76, and Mr. Biden, who is 80.
The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, and served two terms as governor. She was the top U.S. diplomat at the United Nations during the Trump administration from January 2017 to December 2018.
Vivek Ramaswamy
Ramaswamy, a former biotech executive, is considered a longshot for the Republican nomination but is so far only the third Republican to jump into the race.
At 37 years old and with a net worth of roughly $600 million, Ramaswamy has declared himself an "anti-woke" capitalist and decried corporate investment based on environmental, social and governance principles.
Ramaswamy is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, and has ties to Sen. J.D. Vance and major GOP donor Peter Thiel.
The Democratic candidates
Marianne Williamson
Williamson is the first Democrat to officially declare her candidacy, jumping into the race despite indications that the president will seek another term.
Her decision to run positions Williamson as the first primary challenger to Mr. Biden, though it's highly unlikely she'll win the Democratic nomination.
Williamson, 70, is an author and spiritual adviser who sought the Democratic nomination in 2020 but failed to gain traction among the crowded field of candidates. After dropping out of the race, she threw her support behind Andrew Yang in the Iowa caucuses.
The Republicans who are expected to run
Ron DeSantis
Though he hasn't formally announced a presidential campaign, Florida's governor is considered the chief rival to Trump. DeSantis is in his second term as governor, and during his time in Tallahassee he has gained national recognition for his COVID-19 policies and embrace of the culture wars.
DeSantis has also leaned into education issues, reshaping Florida's public education policies and engaging in local school board races during the 2022 election cycle. His efforts as governor have won him popularity with Republican voters, and though he hasn't launched a campaign, DeSantis is set to make stops in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, another early voting state, to promote his new book.
DeSantis skipped CPAC this year and instead addressed donors at a retreat hosted by the conservative Club for Growth.
Mike Pence
The former vice president and Indiana governor has signaled he is exploring a presidential bid and said he intends to make a decision on his political future by the spring. Pence, though, has suggested he believes the GOP should move on from Trump.
"I think we're going to have new leadership in this party and in this country," he told CBS News in January.
Pence also has declined to commit to supporting Trump if he is the Republican nominee, instead saying that he believes GOP voters will choose "wisely again" in 2024 and thinks "different times call for different leadership."
While Pence has promoted the policies of the Trump administration, he has also criticized the former president for his actions on Jan. 6, saying in November that Trump's words were "reckless" and put him and his family, who were on Capitol Hill that day for the joint session of Congress, in danger.
Mike Pompeo
Pompeo served as director of the CIA and secretary of state during Trump's one term and as with Pence, Pompeo said he plans to make a decision about whether he'll run for president by the spring.
During an interview with "CBS Mornings" in January, Pompeo said Trump's decision to run for president a third time is not affecting his own move.
Pompeo released a book in January detailing his tenure in the Trump administration, in which he takes aim at Haley and claims she tried to replace Pence as vice president. But Haley refuted his allegations, telling Fox News that they're "lies and gossip to sell a book."
Tim Scott
Scott, of South Carolina, is the only Black Republican senator, and a trip to Iowa in February stirred speculation that he is considering a White House run.
Adding to the buzz about Scott's political ambitions is his recent hiring of former GOP Sen. Cory Gardner and a longtime GOP operative to lead his super PAC Opportunity Matters, according to Axios.
He also embarked on a listening tour of his home state of South Carolina, another early primary state, in February.
Chris Sununu
Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire, has not held back in criticizing Trump and provided a preview of his pitch to voters during an interview with "Face the Nation" last month, during which he promoted a "New Hampshire model" of leadership.
Sununu said the American people are "tired of extreme candidates" and partisan gridlock.
In 2021, Sununu decided to forgo a run for the Senate to challenge first-term Democrat Maggie Hassan and opted instead to seek a fourth term as governor, which he won in November.
Who's not running
Larry Hogan
The former Maryland governor announced Sunday that he would not seek the Republican nomination for president after giving it "serious consideration."
Hogan said his decision not to pursue the presidency may make it more difficult for Trump to claim the nomination.