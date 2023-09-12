Samsung 'The Frame' Disney100 Edition is almost sold out: What you need to know about Samsung's new limited edition TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Frame has become the most popular TV amongst our readers. Now, Samsung has released a new special Disney100 edition of The Frame. The 4K TV, now only available in the 75-inch size, gives Disney enthusiasts the option to display art from their favorite Disney stories. (Smaller sizes of this limited edition TV have already sold out.)

"We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind edition of The Frame to celebrate Disney's landmark 100th anniversary," said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung.

Meet Samsung's 'The Frame' Disney100 Edition

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, Samsung's The Frame offers some unique functionality that makes it stand out from the competition. For example, it's designed to be hung on a wall. This special edition 4K TV utilizes a thin platinum-colored bezel with a Disney100 logo. As a result, when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. When you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect), Disney images or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, Samsung's The Frame uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors, but you do not get the brightness level that many other 65-inch TVs offer. Thanks to The Frame's thin (just one inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall–yet it's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than one billion colors.

Users that purchase the limited-edition Disney100 version of 'The Frame' will see a special Samsung x Disney100 onscreen logo on power-up. The TV also features exclusive bezels in the Disney100 signature color, a special Disney edition remote featuring Mickey Mouse, and 100 pieces of special artwork inspired by classic Disney stories. The special edition TV is still available in the 75-inch size.

Why we like Samsung's 'The Frame' smart TV:

When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, you can set up The Frame to turn itself off when a room is empty, but immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on The Frame by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

What's special about the Disney100 Edition:

It comes with a Mickey Mouse-inspired solar-charging remote.

A commemorative Platinum bezel with the Disney100 logo is included as an added gift with purchase.

Display 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection only on this special edition TV

You can also find the standard version of 'The Frame' on Amazon now.

