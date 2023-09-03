Sam's Club memberships are half price this Labor Day Weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've found a Labor Day deal on a warehouse membership you don't want to miss. Bulk retailer Sam's Club is offering memberships for 50% off right now.

Now through Sept. 30, new Sam's Club members can join the bulk retailer for just $25, and gain access to exclusive deals on everything they need for back to school, plus discounts on gas, exclusive Sam's Club food and events. Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal.

Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

You can even get discounted gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket.

Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

You can also join Sam's Club Plus for $40 off

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Best Sam's Club gift card deals

We've selected our favorite "free money" Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. While you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club right now as well, including this month's instant savings book deals and ongoing clearance deals.

Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals



Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast.

Sam's Club video game gift card deals

These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals.

Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals

Want to see "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning," "Barbie," and other movies in the theater this summer? Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.

