TikTok's favorite electric spin scrubber is on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon

If you're like us, you might have discovered electric spin scrubbers on TikTok. The revolutionary gadgets are supposed to cut down on the time, energy and elbow grease that is exerted from manually having to scrub harder-to-reach surfaces, such as your bathroom shower or tub.

One of the most posted-about electric spin scrubbers on TikTok, the cordless Labigo electric spin scrubber, is regularly priced at $71. But for Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can purchase it for $40.

Labigo electric spin scrubber: $40 (save 43%)

Amazon

The Labigo electric spin scrubber cleans the surfaces of your home more easily and efficiently. The spin scrubber comes with four brush heads, including one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and a scrub head that can be rotated. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

The Labigo electric spin scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I can't begin to explain how happy I am with this item; I have a bad back and threw it out twice, cleaning the hall bathtub. I am 56 and no longer going to even attempt it again...then I saw this on a cleaning video on TikTok; game changer!

"I wet the tub, I sprayed foaming cleanser and I let the machine do its' thing. This is a magical clean after one use and trust me, it looked nothing like this before."

Another verified customer said, "Makes cleaning so much easier. Cleans good and takes less time and doesn't break your back. Worth the money for sure. Charge last long enough to clean my whole bathroom plus my half bath. Would highly recommend."

Looking for more spin scrubber options? Check out these attachments that turn your power drill into a scrubber.

