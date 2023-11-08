Black Friday 2023's very best gaming laptop deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're shopping for a new gaming PC for yourself or for someone on your holiday gift list, there's no reason to pay top dollar for a souped up laptop computer that'll easily be able to run all of the latest, most graphic intensive and high-action games...and handle them very well. Check out this list of 2023 Black Friday deals on gaming laptops that are available right now.

Not only has our expert team of consumer tech shoppers compiled this collection of great deals on gaming laptops that you're about to discover, we've also created roundups for the best gaming chairs, gaming headsets, internet routers, portable monitors and coolest Christmas gifts for PC gamers.

Black Friday deals on gaming laptops available right now

If you're ready to kick off your holiday shopping and purchase a gaming laptop computer for yourself or someone else, here are a few of the very best Black Friday deals that are available to you right now. Keep in mind, inventory may be very limited and these are limited time sales. If you wait too long to score one of these great deals, it'll be game over for you.

MSI GF63 15" gaming laptop: $479 at Walmart ($220 off)

Walmart

Designer for a more casual gamer, the MSI GF63 is equipped with a 15-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered using an Intel i5-11400H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The configuration includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Head over to Walmart to save $70 on this gaming laptop. During Walmat's Black Friday sale, on now, you'll pay just $479. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and battery life is up to seven hours.

This same MSI GF 63 gaming laptop, except with just 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, is also on sale at Amazon for $591 (15% off).

Acer Nitro 16: $1,170 at Walmart ($130 off)



Walmart

Check out this mid-level Nitro 16 gaming laptop from Acer and save $130 on it at Walmart during the retailer's early Black Friday sale. It offers a 16-inch WQXGA display (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. For a processor, it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS that works in conjunction with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, but there's also a ethernet E26001 adapter. Ports include HDMI, 4x USB and a microSD card reader slot.

One unique feature we love about this computer is the four-zone RGB lighting integrated into the keyboard. The computer supports DTS: X Ultra audio.

Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop: $969 at Amazon (19%off)



Acer

Amazon Prime members can head over to Amazon to snag 19% off this Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop. You'll pay just $969 for the laptop during the company's early Black Friday sale.

The computer is powered using an AMD Ryzen 7 7736HS Octa-core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It's configured with a 17.3-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) FHD IPS display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Whether the computer is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi 6E or Ethernet, it's able to establish a super-quick connection. And it comes with a nice collection of ports. For audio, the Nitro 17 is equipped with two speakers that supports DTS:X Ultra to generate spatial audio. It also comes with a protective carry sleeve.

2023 Asus ROG Strix G16: $1,301 at Asus (7% off)



Amazon

Here's a chance to get your hands on the 2023 version of the popular and powerful Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop at a slight discount. Amazon has it on sale for 7% off, so you'll save about $100 and pay just $1,301.

The computer is equipped with a 16-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Gamers will appreciate this laptop's full-size keyboard with 1.9mm travel distance. It uses the company's "Overstroke technology" which reduces key actuation and improves responsiveness.

Dell G15 5530 gaming laptop: $1,000 at Amazon (23% off)

Dell

For a casual gamer, the Dell G15 5530 gaming laptop offers the portability and computing power to enjoy all of the most popular high-action and graphic intensive games, without spending a fortune.You can score this gaming laptop during Amazon's Black Friday sale for 23% off, so you'll pay just $1,000.

The computer is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 13th Gen Intel i7-12650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. This configuration includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. When playing popular games, you can press the computer's "game shift key" to enable a higher performance level that maximizes fan speeds.

Alienware M17R5 gaming laptop: $1,880 at Amazon (5% off)

Amazon

Serious gamers know that Alienware is responsible for making some of the most powerful and feature-packed gaming laptops on the market. This configuration of the popular Alienware M17R5 gaming laptop utilizes a large 17.3-inch FHD display with a 480Hz refresh rate. For a limited time, the computer is on sale for $1,880, which represents a $100 savings.

This gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9-6900HX CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. The built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos, so they're able to generate immersive spatial audio. Gamers also get access to auto-tuned game profiles, intuitive overclocking options and new AlienFX settings.

Razer Blade 15 OLED: $2,000 at Razer (39% off)



Razer

When it comes to gaming laptops, you can't get much better than this one from the Razer Blade lineup. While the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 16x were just released, you can save big bucks on last year's model this Black Friday. Right now, the Razer Blade 15 OLED is on sale for $2,000 for the basic configuration, plus your purchase will include a $200 Razer gift card.

In addition to the stunning 15.6-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, this gaming laptop is powered using a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. At the time of purchase, a variety of upgrade options are offered if you purchase directly from Razer's website.

Razer Blade 14: $1,600 at Razer (20% off)

Razer

For the gamer on-the-go, the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop is an ultra-thin powerhouse that can take your gaming to the next level. When shut, the laptop is just 17.99mm thick and it weighs a just 4.06 pounds. Battery life is up to 10-hours. The computer is powered using an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.

With this laptop's compact design comes a 14-inch QHD+ display with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. At the time of purchase from Razer's website, you can choose between 32GB or 64GB of RAM. The default configuration comes with a 1TB SSD for storage, but this can be upgraded up to 4TB. Of course, the computer has plenty of ports. It also supports THX spatial audio and comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

In addition to being discounted by 20%, which brings the starting price down to just $1,600, you also get a $200 Razer gift card as a Black Friday promotion with the purchase of this computer.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on gaming laptop computers.

Be sure to check out all of The CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.

