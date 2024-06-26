Our favorite deals from Best Buy's July 4 sale, including Apple tech and Samsung TVs

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy

We all know that July 4 is a popular time for enjoying everything that the summer season has to offer. Well, during Best Buy's July 4 sale, you can do all this and more with some new gear on sale right now. You can snag any of these deals online, but pick up your purchases at your local Best Buy store to ensure you have them in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Plus, right now at Best Buy, you can save up to 50% on popular major appliances from brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, LG, GE and more -- and take advantage of up to 24 months of interest-free financing.

The best deals from the Best Buy July 4 sale

Whether you're looking for a new grill, big screen TV, laptop, noise canceling earbuds, or a smartwatch, there are some great deals you can take advantage of to save some serious cash. Here's just a sampling of what you'll find right now during Best Buy's sale.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K smart TV: $1,600 (save $100)

Best Buy

We're huge fans of the Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K smart TV. While this is not the latest S90D 2024 version, it's a feature-packed OLED smart TV at a really great price. Snag it now for just $1,600, which is $100 off at Best Buy.

This smart TV offers a beautiful OLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and HLG. It uses Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 4K to deliver a sharp picture with bright and accurate colors. You can also expect smooth onscreen action, whether you're watching sports, an action movie or playing games.

We like this TV because it's one of the few that are Pantone-validated for color accuracy. It runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you get easy access to all of your favorite video streaming channels, plus an integrated Game Mode which makes console video games and online games look fantastic.

The 65-inch screen is ideal for an average-size living room or bedroom. But if you want something even bigger, the same TV comes in a 77-inch or massive 83-inch size -- and both are also on sale at Best Buy.

Hisense 85" A6 Series LED 4K smart TV: $850 (save $150)

Best Buy

Transform any large room into an immersive home theater with this affordable 85-inch smart TV from Hisense. For a limited time, this massive TV is on sale for $150 off, so you'll pay just $850.

Some of this TV's most notable features are it's 4K AI upscaling, which makes lower resolution content look very close to 4K resolution. Also, when watching movies, the Filmmaker mode enhances picture quality of your favorite films, so you won't miss any detail. And of course, the TV supports DTS:X so you get simulated omnidirectional sound, even without adding a soundbar or surround sound system.

And if you're a sports fan, you'll love how the TV's sports mode showcases every action-packed second with incredible detail. This Hisense TV runs on the Google TV operating system and comes with a voice remote, so finding what to watch is always a breeze.

Insignia 65" F30 Series LED 4K smart TV: $300 (save $150)

Best Buy

A low-cost 65-inch TV makes the perfect addition to a guest bedroom, child's room or even a kitchen. This model from Insignia is currently on sale at Best Buy for just $300, which represents a $150 savings.

The F30 TV supports the Amazon Alexa voice assistant and runs using Amazon's FireTV OS, so a wide range of content is readily available, including great programming from Amazon Prime Video (if you're an Amazon Prime member). While this isn't a cutting-edge TV, it offers an impressive, LED-backlit screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

And thanks to its three HDMI ports, you can connect multiple devices to the TV at once, including a soundbar, cable box and gaming console.

HP Spectre 2-in-1 14" OLED touchscreen laptop: $1,130 (save $500)

Best Buy

Check out this versatile, two-in-one laptop from HP that offers a stunning, 14-inch OLED touchscreen. The computer runs using an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and is equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. This computer is great for power users and excels at multitasking. It's also budget-friendly.

The display offers a maximum brightness of 500 nits and provides 2,880 x 1,800 pixel resolution. This is plenty adequate for running Windows 11 Home when using the Spectre as either a traditional laptop or tablet. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

We like this computer's portability, too. It weighs a mere 3.19 pounds. It also comes equipped with a quad speaker system, a touchpad that offers haptic feedback, a 9MP front-facing webcam and a fingerprint scanner for security. Head over to Best Buy to purchase this laptop for $1,130 -- a savings of $500.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 13.3" AMOLED touchscreen laptop: $800 (save $450)

Best Buy

For average computer users, we recommend this Samsung Galaxy Book3 360. It's a two-in-one device, so it performs nicely as a traditional laptop or tablet.

What stands out most about this device is its 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It does a wonderful job showcasing colors and detail, whether you're working with text, graphics, photos or video. The maximum brightness of the laptop is just 370 nits, however. This is a bit lower than average.

The computer is powered using a 13th Generation Intel Evo Core i7-1360P processor and is equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. While this isn't the best setup for serious gamers, it offers enough computing power for casual gamers. Battery life of this Windows 11 laptop is up to 20 hours.

At the moment, you'll find the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 on sale at Best Buy for a whopping $450 off, so you'll pay just $800.

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 smart pellet grill and smoker: $1,100 (save $200)

Best Buy

This July 4 weekend and throughout the summer, you can't go wrong with this easy-to-use wood-pellet smart grill and smoker from Traeger Grills. It offers 650 square inches of cooking space and uses grates made from porcelain-coated steel.

A wood-pellet grill offers a unique taste, compared with a charcoal or gas grill, plus it's super convenient to use. The grill has a 20-pound wood-pellet hopper built in, which is more than enough to last for an entire day of non-stop cooking at temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

You'll love having this grill on your deck, porch or in your backyard. And thanks to the smart functionality, you can monitor cooking progress in real-time from your smartphone.

This grill, which is large enough to prepare food for the entire family or a small group, is now on sale at Best Buy for $200 off, so you can buy it for just $1,100.

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-burner gas grill: $399 (save $50)

Best Buy

Perfect for smaller outdoor spaces, the Weber Spirit II E-210 is a two-burner propane gas grill that offers 450 square inches of cooking space. It's a freestanding model that comes with wheels, so it's easy to move into the perfect position when you're ready to start cooking.

The grill is able to generate 26,500 BTUs of cooking power per burner and offers porcelain-coated cast iron grates which retains heat nicely and are easy to clean. Built into the grill is a fuel gauge and side table for food preparation.

During Best Buy's July 4 sale, you'll find this grill on sale for just $399, which is $50 off. It's suitable for preparing food for two to four people at once.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $179 (save $100)

Bose

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II were recently replaced by the upgraded Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds ($299), so these are an older iteration. Both models, however, offer superior noise cancellation and make music and hands-free phone calls sound amazing.

The newer model offers a longer battery life and spatial audio support, but if you don't need that, the QuietComfort Earbuds II offer a really great value now that they're on sale for just $179 (which is $100 off).

Battery life of the QuietComfort II earbuds is up to six hours (18 hours using the included charging case). They offer the premium audio quality and noise cancelation technology that Bose is known for. And the earbuds are comfortable to wear for extended periods.

With support for Bluetooth 5.3, these earbuds work flawlessly with iOS and Android mobile devices, most smartwatches and all computers. They'll also work in conjunction with some smart TVs and Bose TV soundbars (to provide a private listening experience).

In addition to being IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance, we're fans of how much control you have over your listening experience when you use these earbuds with the Bose Music app.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: $160 (save $70)

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro noice canceling earbuds are the perfect companions to any Samsung Galaxy mobile device, such as a smartphone, tablet or smartwatch. However, they also work nicely with any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Battery life is up to eight hours (3.5 hours of talk time). This is extended up to 30 hours using the included charging case. These earbuds are IPX7 rated for sweat and water-resistance and have integrated touch controls which are easily accessibly.

When using these earbuds with another Samsung device, including a smart TV, they'll pair automatically.

The Buds2 Pros are normally priced at $230, but for a limited time, Best Buy has them on sale for just $160 -- and you can choose between graphite, white or purple.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): $409 (save $120)

Best Buy

There are many hardware configurations of the Apple Watch Series 9 and during Best Buy's July 4th sale, many of them are on sale. This configuration is for the GPS + cellular version of Apple's most popular smartwatch, with a 45mm aluminum casing.

The watch comes with a Sport Loop band. It also comes unlocked, so you can activate it with whichever service provider you use for your Apple iPhone.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the perfect companion to an iPhone, but the Wi-Fi + cellular version allows it to work almost autonomously from your phone. This is particularly useful when making or receiving calls, sending or receiving text messages, or using any of the watch's safety features when your iPhone isn't close by.

Be sure to read our full review of the Apple Watch Series 9. Also, check out our coverage of the nine things we love about the Apple Watch Series 9 and the eight best premium Apple Watch bands for 2024.

During Best Buy's July 4 sale, you'll save $120 on this configuration of the watch. So you'll pay $409.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (LTE, 40mm): $270 (save $80)

Best Buy

Just as the Apple Watch is the perfect smartwatch companion for iPhone users, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of our top picks as the ideal smartwatch to use with an Android phone, particularly any of the Samsung Galaxy phones.

In fact, in our coverage of the six best smartwatches for Android phone owners in 2024, the Galaxy Watch 6 was our top pick.

This configuration of the Galaxy Watch 6 comes with an aluminum, 40mm casing and a bright AMOLED display. It's the GPS + cellular LTE version and it's available in your choice of graphite, cream or silver, although each color's sale price is slightly different.

The Galaxy Watch 6 runs using the WearOS operating system, so it's able to share data and content wirelessly with any Android phone. Built in sensors monitor blood oxygen level, calories burned, distance traveled, ECG, hours slept, skin temperature, stairs climbed and more. The watch is water resistant down to a depth of 164 feet, so you can wear it while swimming or in the shower.

If you've been wanting a smartwatch to go along with your Android phone, now's the perfect time to wrap a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 around your wrist. It's on sale at Best Buy for $80 off, so you'll pay just $270 for this configuration.

Apple iPad 9th Generation (Wi-Fi only, 64GB): $250 (save $80)

Best Buy

The iPad 9th Generation isn't the newest or most powerful tablet that Apple has to offer. In fact, this is the "entry-level" iPad in Apple's lineup. Yet, this version of the iPad runs the same version of iPadOS 17 and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other current iPad models.

This version of the iPad features a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with 64GB of internal storage. It's available with either a space gray or silver housing. At the time of purchase, you can upgrade the iPad to have 256GB of storage and pay just $400.

If you're looking for an iPad for a child or tween, or someone who's not at all tech savvy and just wants a tablet without all of the fancy features built into the latest iPad Pro or iPad Air models, this is a great option. It's on sale right now at Best Buy for just $250.

Since there are a bunch of iPad models currently available, to help you choose the best one to meet your needs, be sure to check out our recently-updated 2024 iPad buyer's guide. And if you're looking for the best accessories for your new iPad, we've got you covered with our roundup of the 12 best Apple iPad accessories in 2024.

Between July 4 weekend sales and the upcoming Amazon Prime Day mega-sale event, you have plenty of opportunities to save on whatever you're shopping for. Stay up-to-date on all of the latest deals here on CBS Essentials.