Sina Gebre-Ab joined the WJZ team in May 2022. Born and raised in Baltimore, she's thrilled to be back home, co-anchoring WJZ at 9 and reporting.

Before coming to Baltimore, she was a traffic anchor and reporter for WCPO in Cincinnati. She landed her first reporting job in Myrtle Beach at WBTW, where she covered Hurricane Florence as well as the widespread effect of the opioid epidemic in the region.

Sina's a proud alum of the Bryn Mawr School (go Mawrtians!) as well as Duke University, where she actually completed the pre-med track. But upon graduation, she decided to take the leap and pursue her true passion: journalism.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring all that's new in her hometown. She also loves running, road trips and binging really good TV (always taking recs!)