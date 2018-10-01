Linh Bui WJZ-TV

Linh Bui co-anchors the morning and noon newscasts for WJZ.

The Maryland native joined WJZ in 2013. She's received Emmy Nominations for her coverage of the Baltimore riots following the death of Freddie Gray and the fatal shooting spree at the Mall in Columbia. Her story on Paralympian athlete Tatyana McFadden won an Associated Press Award for Outstanding Sports Feature.

Before coming to Baltimore, Linh was an anchor and reporter at WZVN in Fort Myers, Florida, and WGXA in Macon, Georgia.

A proud Terp, she graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism. She reported for the school's award-winning program, Capital News Service.

Linh and her husband live in the city with their daughter and son. They spend their free time exploring every park and playground.

Connect with Linh through email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!