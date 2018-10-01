Kristy Breslin WJZ-TV

Kristy Breslin joined WJZ in May 2011 after serving several years as the fill-in traffic reporter. She is now on every weekday morning on WJZ, reporting up-to-the-minute traffic conditions for the morning rush hour.

Kristy is a Harford County native who grew up in Bel Air, studied at Harford Community College and earned her bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Maryland.

She also hosts "Harford MagaScene," on the Harford Cable Network, a showcase of notable people and programs that are happening in the communities of Harford County. Kristy has held several other on-air positions throughout the Baltimore region in radio and television before coming to WJZ and has over 20 years of broadcasting experience.

Kristy serves as emcee and participates in nonprofit fundraisers for organizations every year such as the American Diabetes Association Step out Walk, The Arc After Dark Gala, March of Dimes celebrity chef auction, Kennedy Kreiger Foster Parent Dinner, The Harford Family House Volunteer Appreciation breakfast, The Harford Center Ghoul and Oyster Roast, Charm City Run, The Alzheimer's Memory Ball and many others.

Kristy has also been a guest lecturer for college broadcasting classes, served as the keynote speaker for the 2015 office professionals conference, filmed a distracted driving PSA in 2015 with fellow traffic reporter Sharon Gibala and has been recognized for many accomplishments. Kristy has a true passion for giving back to the community.

In 2018, Kristy received the "Media Award" from the Harford County Commission on Disabilities and was featured as the 2018 Harford Community College success story. Kristy assisted in the donation of WJZ's former television set to the students of Harford Community College and was recognized as the 2019 Distinguished Alumni. In 2019, she was a finalist for the "Harford County Athena Award" and was nominated for "Harford's Most Beautiful Person."

Kristy has been married to her husband TJ for 15 years and has two children, Alex and Madison. Kristy loves to travel and adores her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Dixie Belle.