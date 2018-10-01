Ava-joye Burnett WJZ-TV

Ava-joye Burnett is an award-winning journalist who joined the WJZ news team in January 2016. She is a general assignment reporter.

In 2021, Ava-joye won an Emmy for outstanding breaking or spot news while covering a deadly gas explosion in Baltimore. During hours of extensive coverage, her numerous live shots took viewers inside people's homes and revealed the impact of the powerful explosion.

Prior to joining WJZ, Ava-joye worked at WRIC-TV in Richmond, Va. as a reporter and anchor. Ava-joye started her reporting career in Hagerstown, Md. She's also worked at WUSA-TV in the nation's capital behind the scenes, as well as at CTV-News in Prince George's County, Md.

Ava-joye was born in Jamaica. When she moved to the United States, she lived in Montgomery County, Maryland. She attended Seneca Valley High School, then graduated from American University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. . In May of 2021, she completed her Masters of Studies in Law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Ava-joye is a Board of Governor's member of the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Ava-joye is also a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority Incorporated and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Follow Ava-joye Burnett: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook