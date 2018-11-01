Annie Rose Ramos WJZ-TV

Annie Rose Ramos joined the WJZ team in October 2019 from NBC News.

At NBC, Annie Rose was a Digital Reporter and Field Producer based in Atlanta, Georgia and covering the Southern region along with Latin America.

During her three years working for NBC News, she covered the political unrest in Venezuela, a volcano eruption in Guatemala, Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and multiple migrant caravans along the Mexico - United States border.

Before NBC, Annie Rose worked at CNN International in Atlanta. Annie Rose started her career in Los Angeles as a reporter for the Fusion Network (an ABC News and Univision joint-venture).

She's a graduate of NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute and learned she wanted to become a journalist while volunteering in the Peace Corps in Botswana.

Annie Rose is from Pasadena, California. As a new resident of Federal Hill, she and her pup Georgia are enjoying the park and jogging along the harbor. And she is on the hunt for good local tacos (suggestions welcome)!

Say hello at ARamos@wjz.com and follow Annie Rose on Twitter @AnnieRoseNews or Instagram @AnnieRoseTV.