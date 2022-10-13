Alexus Davila joined the WJZ family in September 2022 as a morning reporter.

Alexus is a New York native who followed her journalism passion and earned a bachelor's degree in Telecommunications at the University of Florida (go Gators!) She is a proud first-generation college graduate and a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Before arriving to Charm City, Alexus was a multimedia journalist at WSLS-TV in Roanoke, Virginia. She uplifted Latina professionals and entrepreneur voices as a volunteer with Latinas Network during her time there.

Prior to that, Alexus worked in Rapid City, South Dakota at KOTA/KEVN-TV. She was an anchor, producer and multimedia journalist at the duopoly. She covered the impact of George Floyd's death, the legal debates of tribal checkpoints on Indian reservations and sat down with the first elected female governor in the state.

On her off time, Alexus enjoys reading, binging TV shows and traveling. Though she is a Yankees fan, she is ready to cheer for the Ravens and Orioles too. Email her with restaurant recommendations, movie suggestions or story ideas at alexus.davila@paramount.com