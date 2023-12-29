YouthWorks 2024 applications to open January 2, 2024

BALTIMORE -- YouthWorks worksite and youth participant applications are set to open Tuesday, January 2, 2024, according to the Mayor's office of Employment Development announced.

The YouthWorks program provides summer employment opportunities to Baltimore youth, including private, nonprofit, and city and state government employers throughout Baltimore City.

Larger businesses and organizations interested in recruiting teens to work can interview, select, and hire employees from a pool of adolescents aged 14 to 21, at their own expense.

This summer, youth participants will earn $15 per hour, and can work up to 25 hours a week for five weeks.

In 2023, YouthWorks offered over 6,650 summer jobs to Baltimore City youth across 600 employers, according to the Mayor's office.

You can apply or learn more about YouthWorks by visiting the YouthWorks website, or contacting the YouthWorks at 410-545-1820 on weekdays from 8:30am - 4:30pm.

For questions, you can email YouthWorks at summerjobs@baltimorecity.gov