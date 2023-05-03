Wrestling stars surprise Annapolis entrepreneur with autism Jimmy's Famous Seafood

BALTIMORE -- Marcus Moore, an entrepreneur in Annapolis, started his business "Moore Crunch Pretzels" last October and has been the talk of Maryland since then.

He's been bagging up sweet and savory pretzels for his customers over the last six months, but he has also been inspiring people on the autism spectrum, like him, to follow their dreams.

"I could hire those that are like me, autism or not, just to show that you can do anything," Moore said. "I really love making pretzels. This business helps me. It makes me happy. It brings joy, smiles and it's fun."

His story is so inspiring and his treats are so tasty that Jimmy's Famous Seafood invited Moore to its NFL Draft party with J.K. Dobbins and Marlon Humphrey.

Moore was the "life of the party," with his snacks selling out in just minutes.

On Tuesday, the Maryland staple invited Moore back to its restaurant for a cooking segment with co-owner and chef Tony Minadakis. Moore didn't know that Jimmy's Famous Seafood planned to surprise him with some of his biggest idols: All Elite Wrestling stars Adam Coke and Britt Baker.

The pair interrupted Moore mid-segment. He was shocked and immediately gave both wrestlers a hug. Coke, Baker, and the AEW are in town to perform at CFG Bank Arena Wednesday, so they surprised Moore with tickets. too.

"It's just nice to be nice," John Minadakis, co-owner, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, said.

John Minadakis helped set up the surprise with his brother Tony Minadakis.

"Moore's treats are delicious and his story is beyond powerful," John Minadakis said. "We want him to know that Jimmy's will always support him and do everything we can to help him chase his dreams. He deserves this and so much more. It's the least we could do."

There are currently five flavors of Moore Crunch pretzels.

All of the pretzels are seasoned, bagged, and boxed up from his Annapolis apartment.

"Cinnamon sugar was the first flavor, some sweetness to it," Moore explained to WJZ in March. "And then suddenly it was like, oooh! Flavor, flavor. Then we made some great other flavors."

Moore said the support his business has received has been amazing.

"I'm going to be honest with you, at the beginning, I thought family and friends will support and buy, but when we expanded, I was like, 'Whoa, they really love this.'"

Since starting Moore Crunch in October 2022, Moore said he has sold more than 600 bags of pretzels.

He sells his pretzels at farmers markets and in stores throughout the state and also online.

"Great support, busy, online orders, getting in the markets and some stores," Moore said. "It's been great."

Moore said he wants to expand.

He's currently looking for a commercial kitchen and employees.

Currently, Moore sells his pretzels at these locations:

Crofton Farmers Market

Eddie's

Makers of Maryland

Cheers & Spirits in Arnold

Tidal Salt in Sykesville

Chosen of Hydes

Fells Point Farmers Market

Mamma Mish's Homemade Dishes

Mt. Royal Soaps in Baltimore

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

Locally Crafted in Gaithersburg

Visit Moore's website here.