Wonderful weather continues through weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A wonderful Wednesday is underway! After a cool start, solid sunshine will usher temperatures into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Once again, overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

High temperatures in the low 80s will persist through the rest of the week. However, as an easterly wind picks up off the Atlantic and the bay, it will bring moisture into the region. This, combined with mid- and high-level clouds associated with the outer edges of Hurricane Francine as it approaches the Louisiana will lead to an increase in cloud cover by Thursday.

Low temperatures at night will be warmer, with increased humidity across the area, keeping nighttime lows mainly in the 60s starting Thursday night through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it's looking fantastic! Expect a mix of sun and clouds on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. This is great news for anyone headed to the Ravens game on Sunday with a kickoff temperature of 80°.

The next chance for rain arrives Tuesday.