Woman in critical condition after shooting in northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Friday evening.
Police said that around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Northern Parkway to investigate a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
