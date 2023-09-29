Woman in critical condition after shooting in northeast Baltimore

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Friday evening. 

Police said that around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Northern Parkway to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.  

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

