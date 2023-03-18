Woman dies after being struck by a pickup truck in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman died Friday night after being struck by a pick up truck in Northwest Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 8:09 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 1600 block of W. North Avenue.

The injured pedestrian was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and pronounced deceased, shortly after.

Police identified the pedestrian as 42 year-old Heidi Rose, according to a release.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ms. Rose was crossing W. North Avenue when she was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene.

After Ms. Rose was struck, the pickup truck lost control, hitting a raised median and jersey wall.

The driver of the pickup truck is a 48-year-old male. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

CRASH Team investigators are over this investigation and urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 410-396-2606.