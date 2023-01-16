Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman and her dog shot while walking in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A woman and her dog were shot Sunday evening in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the 48-year-old was walking her dog around 5:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn near the Advanced Auto Parts when she was shot in her leg. Her dog was also shot in the leg, according to police.

Both are expected to survive.

Police said the dog was taken to the vet by other family members.

Police no arrests have been made, and no word on a motive.

Non fatal@shooting, 5100 block Ritchie Highway, Brooklyn Anne Arundel county. 48 year old woman walking her dog shot in leg. Dog shot in leg also. No motive, no suspect no further information available at this time. Dog taken to vet by other family members.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 7:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.