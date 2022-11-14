WJZ and partners treat Baltimore students to screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WJZ and partners treat Baltimore students to screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WJZ and partners treat Baltimore students to screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BALTIMORE -- Sunday was an exciting day for nearly 500 lucky students who got to see a special screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The children could hardly contain their excitement as they hopped off the school bus and filed into the Senator Theatre Sunday morning. Some students shouted "Wakanda Forever!" as they arrived.

“Wakanda Forever!” @wjz and our media partner @BaltimoreBanner teamed up to send students from City Springs Elementary and Middle school to a special screening of the new Black Panther movie this morning. pic.twitter.com/waS3x3PPHr — Caroline Foreback (@cforeback28) November 13, 2022

WJZ teamed up with the Baltimore Banner and corporate sponsors Walmart, Maroon PR, M&T Bank and Young King hair care to send students from City Springs elementary and middle school to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

From BMORE, w/ LOVE.

Community is the heart beat of what we do @WJZ. It was an honor to partner w/ @baltimorebanner & others to provide 500 students from City Springs Elem, a private viewing of Black Panther. #StillDreaming #JustAKidFromBaltimore #Community #GiveBack #Inspire✨ pic.twitter.com/faEzoYqdPz — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) November 13, 2022

Wakanda Forever is the highly anticipated sequel to the Marvel hit Black Panther.

"I feel nervous and excited at the same time," 7-year-old Liberty said.

"I'm so excited and happy! This is a good opportunity for us," said fifth-grade student Shamar.

Six-year-old Bradley arrived dressed as Black Panther. He said Black Panther is his favorite superhero.

"Because he has nails, and he has these to scratch," Bradley said.

Asanti, 12, said he likes acting like Black Panther.

"The suit. It's all black, it's cool, and when he died, I was ready to cry," Asanti said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott greeted students at the theater. He said the representation in Black panther means a lot to these kids.

"It wasn't always that young Black people could see themselves represented in superhero movies," Scott said. "But Wakanda Forever and the Black Panther series is much more than a Marvel movie; it's about culture, black culture, and unity."

Scott said he hopes the movie will show kids that they can be heroes too.

"They, themselves, can come and unite the community to change our city, to change the world, to change what people think about them. And they can be empowered and inspired by this film," he said.

The children got the VIP treatment with popcorn, snacks to take home, and gift bags with shampoo and conditioner from Young King hair care.