With more great weather, high pollen continues across Maryland

Wonderful spring weather will continue through Friday across Maryland. Expect very high pollen levels to continue through Friday. Showers and storms late Friday night into Saturday in Baltimore will help flush some of the extreme pollen levels out of the air.

Plan for a gorgeous day across Maryland today. We will see a pleasant mixture of sunshine and clouds across the state with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. There will be less humidity in the air making for a more comfortable day ahead. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

With the gorgeous weather comes a very high pollen count. Tree pollen has been measured at very high levels, grass pollen at high levels, and the mold count remains low. These pollen levels will stay consistent until we get some appreciable rain to help flush the extreme levels of pollen out of the air.

With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will gradually fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light to calm.

Thursday's weather is also looking terrific. Skies will stay mostly sunny and we'll see a nice gain in temperatures from the morning into the afternoon. We'll start the day in the middle 50s, but with plenty of sunshine temperatures will reach the middle 70s by lunchtime and near 80° by afternoon. Highs will be slightly cooler right along and near Chesapeake Bay. Meanwhile north and west of the Baltimore Beltway, highs will be even warmer in the lower 80s.

Friday looks like another good weather day. The daylight hours look mainly quiet with sunshine giving way to thickening clouds. Humidity levels will be slightly higher. By Friday evening and night there could be a couple of scattered showers entering the area.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe, but they will bring some beneficial rain. Rainfall totals look to average around 0.50". By late Saturday afternoon skies will begin to clear as the rain moves out. Saturday night looks chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Sunday should turn out spectacular with a northerly breeze, plenty of sunshine, and highs in the lower 70s. We'll continue that gorgeous weather right into Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

A substantial warm-up will begin Tuesday into Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the area. With plenty of sunshine, highs will climb into the middle 80s Tuesday and near 90° Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible later Wednesday into Wednesday night, which will bring much cooler weather back into the area.