Cold weather across Maryland Tuesday; milder with showers Wednesday

On Tuesday morning, Maryland's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport dipped to its lowest temperature since January 25. The low reached 14° with many areas outside the Baltimore Beltway falling into the lower teens.

We are looking at a cold day ahead with a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the middle 30s.

Showers, milder temperatures Wednesday

Wednesday will turn milder across Maryland ahead of an incoming cold front. A batch of scattered showers from the west will move in during the morning and continue during the afternoon. We will need to watch areas north and west closely for the potential of some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain during the early morning hours Wednesday. Right now, dry air looks to fight a lot of that off, but there still is the chance, so please stay tuned to the forecast.

Scattered sprinkles and light showers will be possible throughout Wednesday until the early evening hours when we dry out. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Highs Wednesday afternoon will top out in the middle 40s.

Colder temperatures return Thursday into Friday

Blustery and cold winds returning Thursday will bring back a chill to the air. As winds veer out of the west-northwest at 10 to 25 mph, colder air will filter back in from Canada. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to near 40°. Factor in the gusty winds, and feels like temperatures will stay stuck in the 30s. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny.

Friday looks cold as well with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Snow showers will be possible late Friday, but right now this system is not looking very impactful with little to no accumulation. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 30s.

Winter weather chances in Maryland this weekend

Snow showers Friday night into Saturday look to stay very light and should not cause any major impacts on treated surfaces. Lows Friday night will drop down into the upper 20s, so any untreated roadways could be slick. Thankfully, not much snow accumulation is forecast.

Another chance of winter weather or wintry weather mixed with rain returns late Saturday into Sunday morning. This storm system could bring parts of the area some accumulating snow, especially north & west of Baltimore City. While the snow doesn't look exceptionally heavy, it could cause some travel problems. Any of this wintry weather is highly dependent on the exact track of the storm, which is still uncertain.

An arctic blast of cold weather is likely to end the weekend and start the new workweek just as Hanukkah begins.