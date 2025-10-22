Winds of change to bring brisk fall feeling to Maryland

Maryland will enjoy an extended stretch of dry, but crisp and cool fall weather. Some areas may be dealing with frost Friday through Sunday mornings.

If you're planning to be outside for work and/or play, Maryland will receive an extended

Winds of change to bring gusty fall chill to Maryland

A strong cold front crossed the state of Maryland Tuesday night bringing a few rounds of scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder. Behind the front, we will turn breezy to windy and colder Wednesday through Friday.

Wednesday brings a gusty winds from mid to late morning through early evening. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be a solid ten degrees cooler than Tuesday in the lower to middle 60s.

With a partly cloudy sky tonight, overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 40s. Factor in a westerly breeze and wind-chills will drop into the 30s and low 40s by early Thursday morning.

The gusty breeze is back Thursday with winds gusting 25 to 30 mph throughout the day. With an abundance of sunshine temperatures should top out in the lower 60s. Winds will ease after sunset Thursday.

Crystal clear skies and light winds Thursday night is the recipe for frosty temperatures late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The best chance for frosty temperatures will be just outside of the Baltimore Beltway as temperatures settle into the lower to middle 30s. Sunshine Friday will help temperatures rebound to near 60° in the afternoon.

Dry and chilly fall weekend across Maryland

The last weekend of October should be a nice one across the state. Seasonably chilly temperatures will start our mornings with patchy areas of frost along with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s outside of the City. Saturday will have more sunshine than Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

Clouds will begin to spread across the area on Sunday, but don't expect any rain from them. The lack of significant sunshine Sunday along with a northeasterly wind will keep high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Dry weather lasts through Tuesday in Baltimore

The dry trend looks to hold through early next week. No big storms or soaking rains are on the radar, and fire danger remains low despite the dry air. It's a calm and classic late-October setup—cool mornings, crisp afternoons, and colorful leaves showing off across central Maryland.

Some computer models try to bring a southern storm system up the coast Tuesday night through Thursday, which would bring us a period of rain. There is plenty of other model data that keeps this storm and its rain well south of the area next week. Stay tuned to the forecast as next week's weather is a bit uncertain depending on the track of this storm. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed to any changes to the forecast. Confidence is high that temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year with highs mainly in the middle to upper 50s to around 60°.