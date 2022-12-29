'Win for everyone all around': Baltimore man cleans up city harbors using fishing magnets

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is using his hobby for public service, cleaning up the city's harbors by fishing.

No, not with a fishing pole, hook, or net. He's using magnets.

Whenever he has free time, you can see Evan Woodard casting some rope into the water.

Using a magnet, he's trying to grab whatever he can from the bottom.

He's only been magnet fishing for a couple of months. It stemmed from his work with the company he founded, Salvage Arc.

"During the pandemic, I fell into privy digging and urban excavation here in Baltimore, that took off," Woodard said. "I wanted to look for something else to do with more of my friends, get them outside and clean up the water."

Woodard finds a variety of things of all sizes.

This past Sunday he pulled out six e-scooters from the water at Broadway Pier in Fells Point. They're still standing at the end of the pier as of Thursday.

When he goes magnet fishing, Woodard catches a lot of attention, too.

When he explains what he's doing, a lot of people thank him for what he does.

But, he'd keep doing it without the recognition. It's all just for fun for him.

"Being able to help out as much as I can, in any way I can, and still have fun at the same time, is a win for everyone all around," Woodard said.

To keep up with everything Woodard and his company Salvage Arc is up to, you can check out his website.