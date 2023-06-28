White Marsh community residents told to stay indoors while police respond to barricade situation

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are asking residents in a White Marsh community to stay indoors while police work to resolve a barricade situation.

Police said a standoff is happening in the 8900 block of King Henry Circle.

#BCoPD has responded to a barricade situation in the 8900 block of King Henry Circle in White Marsh. Residents who live in this area are being asked to stay indoors as we work to peacefully resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/5jwlkNQaxv — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 28, 2023

Officers have not said what has led up to the barricade situation.

WJZ News will have updates on this developing situation.