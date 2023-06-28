Watch CBS News
White Marsh community residents told to stay indoors while police respond to barricade situation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are asking residents in a White Marsh community to stay indoors while police work to resolve a barricade situation.

Police said a standoff is happening in the 8900 block of King Henry Circle.

Officers have not said what has led up to the barricade situation.

WJZ News will have updates on this developing situation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 6:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

