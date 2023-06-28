White Marsh community residents told to stay indoors while police respond to barricade situation
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are asking residents in a White Marsh community to stay indoors while police work to resolve a barricade situation.
Police said a standoff is happening in the 8900 block of King Henry Circle.
Officers have not said what has led up to the barricade situation.
WJZ News will have updates on this developing situation.
