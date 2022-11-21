Watch CBS News
By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Minding his P's and Q's at the International School of Protocol
Hi Everyone!

Thanksgiving week is upon us, and so is the stress of one of the biggest "dinner parties"  of the year.  

Be it just family or an all out "let's invite everyone we know" event doing it right, protocol wise, is a big deal.

File this website away for use anytime, and welcome to the International School of Protocol. 

Be it childrens, or adult business men, and women, manners are a big deal.

Almost a quarter of a century ago Cathy Hanson, and Carol Haislip started this business which now has a national, and international client base. 

Just hit up the website and look at how many programs, about manners, are offered. 

Social reputation, or business success, can (in fact) be guided by knowing just what to do and when. 

Or not do, and when.

Today Cathy and Carol (left to right in the picture), were kind enough to set us the proper formal table and have a discussion with of how to tell someone to get rid of the phone they brought to the table, how not to talk over people, and how to really toast. (You'd be surprised as to the history of clinking a glasses.)

Some folks like a formal Thanksgiving.

To be honest, our family likes to keep it quite casual in clothing, (sweatpants, sweaters, and tennis shoes) but my wife will set a formal table. ( My son prefers lap trays in the den and watching the games, but years ago I told him life would be easier if he humored his Mom-LOL!!)

No matter how you handle the event, or no matter where you go for Thanksgiving, the founders of the International School of Protocol gave us some great TV today. 

And Carol left us with one piece of advice. 

She said to make sure the guests enjoy themselves be it formal or not all that formal. It is their enjoyment that makes the day! Well said!

Marty B!

