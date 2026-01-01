What's open on New Year's Day 2026? Here are open stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

As 2026 begins, some everyday errands may have to wait until after New Year's Day.

Banks, post offices and major stock exchanges are all closed to observe the federal holiday. However, most major retailers will be open, although it's best to check ahead as some may be operating with reduced hours.

Which grocery stores and pharmacies are open on New Year's Day?

Albertsons stores will be open, but with reduced hours.

Best Buy is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on New Year's Day, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours.

Dollar General will be open during its regular business hours.

Home Depot stores are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HomeGoods, HomeSense, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and T.J. Maxx will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

IKEA stores are open during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Food Lion stores will be open during regular business hours but all pharmacies will be closed.

JCPenney stores will open at 11am on New Year's Day. Closing times vary by location.

Kohl's stores will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Macy's is open during regular business hours.

Most Petco stores will open late at 10 a.m. and close early at 8 p.m., although hours may vary by location.

Safeway locations will be open but may have reduced hours.

Shaw's stores will be open but at reduced hours.

Stop & Shop will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Day.

Walgreens is open, although pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Wegmans stores will open at 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, with the exception of the Brooklyn and Astor Place stores, which will reopen at 7 a.m.

Whole Foods stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Which fast food chains and restaurants are open on Jan. 1?

Select Applebee's restaurants will be open on New Year's Day.

Burger King

IHOP

Most McDonald's locations will welcome customers.

Starbucks

Taco Bell will open at 10 a.m. on New Year's Day

Is Chick-fil-A open on New Year's Day?

Yes, the company says its locations are open on Jan. 1, but some may have limited hours, so it's best to check in advance before heading out.

Which retailers are closed on New Year's Day?

Costco

Trader Joe's

Is UPS open on Jan. 1?

UPS will not offer pickup or delivery services on New Year's Day, with the exception of UPS Express Critical service.

Are banks open on New Year's Day?

Major banking institutions will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Is the post office open on New Year's Day?

Post office locations nationwide will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Jan. 1, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Operations will resume Jan. 2.

Is the stock market open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 1. Regular trading will resume Friday, Jan. 2.