Wet start to the weekend in Maryland, Scattered Showers/Storms Possible

Welcome to the weekend!

It was a wet start for some and a muggy start for all across the state. A few showers were tracking through northern areas around daybreak on Saturday. The morning features rain chances before wet weather begins to taper after noon. We still keep the risk of rain for the afternoon but it will be a much lower chance.

Sunday brings its own rain and storm chance, too.

Scattered showers and storms are expected through much of the day. A few showers are possible in your neighborhood to start the day. Around midday, the First Alert Weather team will be monitoring the potential for stronger storms and/or heavier rain to move into Maryland. Sunday afternoon brings a risk for severe weather back to the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 and 2 (out of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. The higher chance for those stronger storms will be in Central and Southern Maryland and for our Lower Eastern Shore neighborhoods. Storms may produce damaging winds, small hail and we also cannot rule out some rotation. We may also see some heavier pockets of rain as storms move through.

Rain may remain to start Monday before a brief drying out and another risk for showers and storms on Tuesday.

The middle and late parts of the upcoming week look much quieter (and drier!). Temperatures also appear to rise back closer to 90° as we approach the middle of the month.