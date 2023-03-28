West Baltimore gang takedown: 33 indicted on drug, gun and attempted murder charges, police say

BALTIMORE -- Top city and state leaders and law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced the takedown of a West Baltimore gang and the subsequent indictment of 33 defendants.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, joined by Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott, said the gang ran a drug enterprise distributing mainly fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

The gang allegedly used violence and the threat of violence to enforce their territory in south, southwest and west Baltimore, Brown said.

Those indicted, who range in age from 21 to 54, are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and firearms offenses. Three suspects are charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with shootings caught on camera, Brown said.

The 16-month investigation was led by the Baltimore Police Department's Group Violence Unit. In the takedown authorities seized nine firearms, a rifle and "large quantities" of fentanyl and cocaine, Brown said.

Of those indicted, 18 have been arrested and 10 remain in custody today, according to Harrison. The police chief urged the public to help police apprehend the 14 suspects who remain at large. members remain at large.

"Of the 33 members indicted, 12 are repeat violent offenders, and 30 of them have previous arrest records to include drug distribution, armed robbery, handgun violations, carjackings, human trafficking, and attempted murder," Harrison said.

Two of those indicted have been arrested more than 30 times, Harrison continued.

"It's been very clear that one of my priorities as attorney general is to disrupt and diminish organized violent crime and that's why this year I'm working with the General Assembly and the governor to increase to expand the capacity of our Organized Crime Unit," Brown said. "Today's announcement is the second of many more announcements of takedowns to come."

Brown said his attorneys will now prepare a case for the trial.