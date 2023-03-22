Washington D.C.'s cherry blossom trees are moving toward peak bloom

The world-popular cherry blossoms are near peak bloom in Washington D.C.

"It's beautiful," Maryland resident Mary Schmidt. "I have cherry blossoms at home, but definitely not this many."

A sea of pink and white surrounds the tidal basin, which attracts thousands to our Nation's Capitol.

It might not be peak day, but Wednesday was the perfect day for a nature bath.

"This is Kwasai nature bath, but it's a mental health practice, really, for feeling better," said Virginia resident Jessica Stewart.

Everybody sees something different when they look at the cherry blossoms.

Some people see the obvious.

"Pink. Pink, yeah," Maryland resident Scaria John said.

"They're really pretty," Lucy Kozlovich added.

Some people see a deeper meaning.

"It has the history of the Japanese gift to the U.S., so it's not only nature and beautiful, but it has sentimentality and history as well," Stewart said.

In 1912, the mayor of Tokyo gifted the United States 3,000 cherry trees, a gift celebrating the friendship between Japanese and American people.

Whether you know the history of the trees or not, the cherry blossoms mean something to people.

"When you think of the blooms and the possibilities, we're just coming out of winter and hibernation," Washington D.C. resident Sharita Slayton. "I look at the bloom and the blossoms as hope and possibility going forward in the year."