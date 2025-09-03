Summer weather returns to Maryland Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday

Gorgeous weather continues Wednesday with a pleasant combination of sunshine, comfortable warmth and low humidity levels. A taste of summer returns Thursday through Saturday with much warmer temperatures and humidity levels.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking two rounds of thunderstorms, which could be strong to severe. The best chance of these storms would be Thursday and Saturday, during the afternoon and evening hours.

Wonderful weather Wednesday

The last superb day of this winning stretch is here. We're waking up to a delightful morning of partly to mostly clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures.

Today's weather across Maryland will be exceptional if you need to be outside for work and/or play. The sky will stay mostly sunny and temperatures will be a notch warmer this afternoon compared to recent days. Highs west of the Bay should top out in the lower 80s; meanwhile, closer to the Bay, we'll see highs in the upper 70s. Humidity levels will be slightly higher than recent days, but still manageable.

BALTIMORE BEAUTY WEDNESDAY: These are the type of days we dream of in middle of the dog days of summer. Gorgeous! Comfortably cool morning. Comfortably warm this afternoon. Great for all outdoor activities. Sun glare and very high ragweed pollen your biggest problems. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/STiyHCHJ22 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 3, 2025

Strong storms possible Thursday and Saturday

After more than two weeks of mainly dry weather, storm chances will be on the increase Thursday and Saturday. Both days look to feature the potential of strong and gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

GOOD WEDNESDAY AM MARYLAND: Big weather stories are a gradual transition from fall feel back to summer warmth & humidity. Today is best with sun & low 80s. Sticky warmth & summer feel Thursday - Saturday. Severe storms poss. 3p-9p Thursday. 2nd round poss. same time Saturday @wjz pic.twitter.com/GzwOI42sqs — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 3, 2025

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms will develop by early Thursday afternoon across western Maryland. These storms will form into one or two broken lines. Once the storms start to organize, they'll quickly race eastward across the state. The best time window of potential strong to severe storms appears to be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. across our area, with the storms arriving in our western counties first and departing our eastern shore communities during the mid to late evening hours. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few of the strongest storms may produce damaging wind gusts, which may snap tree branches and cause pockets of wind damage.

Outside of isolated damaging wind gusts, storms will have brief bursts of rain, but not much measurable rain is likely, as the storms will be fast-moving and have limited moisture.

Given the timing of the storms, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY due to the storms and their possible impacts to kids coming home from school, after school activities, the evening commute, and the Maryland State Fair returning. The greatest risk of strong to isolated severe storms appears to be along and west of Chesapeake Bay.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be very warm and even muggier than Thursday. An even stronger cold front will approach the area Saturday afternoon. A more widespread batch of storms, which have the potential to be stronger and more disruptive, is possible. The main uncertainty is the timing of the storms. The earlier the storms cross the area, the less impact they will have on our area. If storms cross the area during peak heating, then severe weather with damaging winds, brief blinding downpours, and intense lightning is possible.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Saturday as a possible First Alert Weather Day. If trends continue to point toward storms arriving during peak heat, we'll be upgrading Saturday to an ALERT DAY. Either way, you'll want to have an umbrella with you Saturday as the storms cross the area, mainly during the second half of the day.

Summer weather returns

While Wednesday and Thursday aren't unbearable with heat and humidity, they will be noticeably warmer and stickier than our recent fall stretch. Expect highs in the lower 80s Wednesday, middle 80s on Thursday.

The most uncomfortable days of this brief summer comeback will be Friday and Saturday. Humidity levels will quickly climb into the uncomfortable range. Combine the high humidity along with high temperatures returning to the middle to upper 80s, it's going to feel hot around here with heat index values near or above 90°. Storms will put an end to this brief taste of summer heat and humidity Saturday night.

Fall-like weather in Maryland

Heat haters do not worry. Another batch of crisp, cool, and refreshing Canadian air returns to the area by Sunday morning. Early morning temperatures Sunday will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This stretch of high pressure will protect us from any storms, heat, and humidity. Delightful weather continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and early morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

There are mixed signals with our computer models for the potential of a round of more widespread rain mid to late next week. Given the disagreement, we'll continue to finetune the forecast, but rain is much needed as abnormally dry conditions across the state continue to expand.