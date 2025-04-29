Warm with very high pollen across Maryland, storms return late week

Expect plenty of sunshine and warm weather this afternoon. Despite the warmth, the feel won't be too humid. While there could be isolated showers and storms tonight, we'll see a much greater chance for showers and storms late this week into the start of the weekend.

We have a terrific Tuesday ahead. Southerly winds at 5 to 15 mph along with plenty of sunshine will help send temperatures well into the 80s this afternoon. The only exception will be along and near Chesapeake Bay where highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80°. Today's UV index will be an 8, so apply sunscreen generously as the burn time is about 20 minutes without sunscreen.

A line of strong to severe storms from western Maryland will continue to weaken upon its approach to our area late this evening into the overnight hours. A few places will see an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected. Low temperatures will be unseasonably mild in the middle 60s.

Behind the cold front Wednesday, expect breezy and warm weather with even lower humidity. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A warm front will approach the area Thursday evening and night, this will bring scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms with it. These showers and storms will be of the hit or miss variety, so not every neighborhood will get wet. Highs on Thursday with additional clouds and a wind off the Ocean will keep temperatures in the upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday feature our best chance for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front arriving from the west will trigger isolated to widely scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of this front, we'll see warm and muggy weather Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. The morning hours on Friday will be drier than the afternoon and evening hours.

A secondary, stronger cold front will cross the area Saturday. This will spark widespread showers and thunderstorms starting as early as late morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening. As of right now, Saturday features our best chance of widespread rain. Outdoor activities Saturday may be tough with widespread showers and storms through the evening hours. Saturday will be warm and muggy with highs around 80°.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend now with lower humidity, sunshine, breezy and refreshing air. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will closely monitor the forecast for early next week. Some computer models are indicating a cutoff area of low pressure bringing showers, potentially a steady rain to the area. Confidence in this is not high, so continue to check back to future forecasts.

Any rainfall that we do receive later this week into the start of the weekend will help flush very high levels of grass and tree pollen out of the air and also help with the ongoing and worsening drought situation.