Warm and sticky weather Thursday in Maryland, rain in the evening

Warm and sticky weather Thursday in Maryland, rain in the evening

Warm and sticky weather Thursday in Maryland, rain in the evening

BALTIMORE -- Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms again Thursday afternoon, although chances will not be as high as on Wednesday, when reported tornados left a trail of damage in some areas.

Highs on Thursday will rebound to the mid to upper 80s, and it will be sticky.

Be mindful of debris and standing water on your morning commute. Showers and thunderstorms are expected from the afternoon rush through 9 p.m., but it will be dryer out and cooler heading into your weekend.

Pleasant weather with lower humidity returns on Friday, with highs near 80 and overnight low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60.

The weekend overall doesn't look bad, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday and highs near 80. Low temperatures at night will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 for both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Sunday afternoon will see a late-day chance for a shower as a weak storm system makes its way through the region.

The forecast heading into next week looks mainly dry, with highs around 80 for Monday and Tuesday, with more rain chances moving in by the middle of next week.