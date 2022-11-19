Vocarro's Italian Pastry Shop in Little Italy broken into, robbed early Friday
BALTIMORE- Voccaro's, a pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy, was broken into early Friday, police confirmed.
The robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Albemarle Street.
Police said four male suspects in dark clothing threw a rock through the glass door, went inside and stole an unknown amount of property.
No arrests have been made, according to police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.